Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TIGT stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.45. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 79.59 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £250.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.97.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

