AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.26.

Get AVI Japan Opportunity Trust alerts:

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.