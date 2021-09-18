Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $438.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.