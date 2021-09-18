Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $438.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

