Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3836 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Adbri stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Adbri has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

