Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.36% of Seabridge Gold worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 43.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $17.17 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.