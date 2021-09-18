Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $186,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

