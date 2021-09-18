Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.