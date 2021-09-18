Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 45,617 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

