Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,436 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

