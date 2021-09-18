World Asset Management Inc Sells 878 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,181,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

