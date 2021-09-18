Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $3,405,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

ARE stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

