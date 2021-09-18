World Asset Management Inc Sells 60 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $303.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

