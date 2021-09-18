Brighton Jones LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

