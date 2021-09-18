Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

