Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,110,000.

DFAS stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

