Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Update

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,379,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $63,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

