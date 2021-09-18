Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.