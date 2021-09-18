ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.20

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 231096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

