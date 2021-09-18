Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the August 15th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

