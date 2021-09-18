WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.27

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 18953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,592,000 after buying an additional 1,722,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,798,000 after buying an additional 1,008,228 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 192,847 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

