Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 86,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.