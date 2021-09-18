Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.96

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.96 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

