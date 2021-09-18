World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

