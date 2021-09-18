Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.25

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 27327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

