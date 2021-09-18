Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.29

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 4662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.