Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Up 2.9%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.70 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.70 ($1.46). Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £230.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Mincon Group Company Profile (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

