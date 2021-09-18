SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

