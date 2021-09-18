Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

