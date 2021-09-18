Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

