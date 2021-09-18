Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CHTR stock opened at $763.48 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $766.12 and a 200-day moving average of $701.19.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
