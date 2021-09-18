Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $763.48 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $766.12 and a 200-day moving average of $701.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.