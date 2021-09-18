State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

