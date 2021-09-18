Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

