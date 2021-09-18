Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

