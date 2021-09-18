Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

