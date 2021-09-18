VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,741 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

