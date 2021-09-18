National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 159,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 22.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 51,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

