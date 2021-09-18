SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $486.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.31 and a 200-day moving average of $489.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

