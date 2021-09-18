National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $75.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

