Insider Buying: Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Director John M. Mcmillin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $17,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,589.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FREE stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $472.36 million, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

