Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $85,199.40 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $275.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average of $200.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.36 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.31 and a 12 month high of $279.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.31.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

