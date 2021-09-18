Insider Buying: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Acquires $13,020.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 7,000 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $13,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

