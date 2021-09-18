Ansbert Gadicke Sells 888 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $25,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $14,462.70.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $55,706.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

