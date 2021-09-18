Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

