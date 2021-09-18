Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cloudflare by 17.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

