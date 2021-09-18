Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.08 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $189.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.