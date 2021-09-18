Securian Asset Management Inc Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.44. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.