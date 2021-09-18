Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,531 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,225,829 shares of company stock worth $342,904,627. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $322.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

