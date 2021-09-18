Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

