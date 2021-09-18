Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.19 and last traded at 5.19. 143,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,850,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.79.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.