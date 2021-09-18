Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.19 and last traded at 5.19. 143,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,850,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.79.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

