Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 128,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,681,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.